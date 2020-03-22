|
Shelby M. Chaffin Shelby M. Chaffin, 53, died March 16th, 2020 at her home in Kearney, Missouri. Shelby was born on June 6th, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to Carolyn Laree Worth. At the age of 1, she was legally adopted by the only father she has ever known and needed in her life, Donald P. McCall (Sonny). Carolyn and Don raised Shelby in Gladstone, Missouri where she attended Oak Park High School (Class of 1984). She met her husband and high school sweet-heart, Don Chaffin, at Oak Park High School, and the two were married in 1984. Shelby was well known and very liked by everyone she met. She was known for being one of the most caring and loving people ever. She was a 2nd mom to many of her son's friends. She raised children that were not hers. She bought Christmas presents for kids who had none. She welcomed any and all, no questions asked. Shelby's greatest accomplishment was taking care of everyone she encountered. She was a spunky, feisty, and very loving soul. Shelby and Don raised their two children, Tyler and Nick, in Kansas City North. Shelby is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Laree McCall. She is survived by her husband, Don Chaffin, two sons, Tyler and Nicholas Chaffin, grandson Landon Chaffin and their dog, Hooch. She is also survived by her only father, Donald P. McCall, brother Corey McCall, sister Megan Krohne, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles an abundance of cousins and countless friends. Shelby will be buried at White Chapel in Gladstone, Missouri. Details for Celebration of Life on The Hill will be released in the coming weeks so that all of Shelby's friends and families can attend. We are tentatively looking at Saturday, June 6, 2020, which would have been Shelby's 54th birthday. Details will be available on the Facebook page "In Loving Memory of Shelby Chaffin"
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020