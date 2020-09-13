Sheldon M. Crossette Sheldon M. Crossette, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at home on September 4, 2020. Sheldon was born on October 2, 1932 to Cyril B. Crossette and Abbie Marie Bright Crossette in Wichita, Kansas. He graduated from Springfield High School, Springfield, Illinois in 1950 and earned a B.A. from Westminster College in 1955. Sheldon married Cleone Marilyn Bost of Kansas City, Missouri in 1956. He served two years in the U.S. Army, and graduated from UMKC School of Law in 1961. His career in public service began in 1965 when he became prosecutor for the City of Overland Park. In 1976, he was appointed as one of three part-time judges in the city. He became both the administrative judge and the first full-time judge for Overland Park in 1990, leading what at the time was the second largest municipal court in Kansas. He retired in 1996 but resumed full-time judicial status in 2002 as the interim municipal judge for the City of Olathe for 13 months and continued to be a judge pro tem for both Overland Park and Olathe, Kansas. In addition to his roles in city government, Sheldon practiced law from 1962-1990. He was a member of the Johnson County Bar Association, Kansas Bar Association, Kansas Municipal Judges Association, Kansas Municipal Court Clerks (honorary), Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church and Sons of the American Revolution. He was honored by Westminster College in Fulton, Mo with the 2005 Alumni Achievement Award. Sheldon and Cleone enjoyed entertaining and traveling. He was an avid reader and patriotic citizen. Sheldon especially loved playing with his grandchildren and will be remembered as a true gentleman. He is preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Abbie Crossette, his brother Gene R. Crossette, and his sister Ann Crossette Schaffer. He is survived by his wife Cleone Crossette, son Steven Crossette (Susan) of Sun Lakes, AZ; daughter Sharon Gentry (Nick) of Kansas City, MO; and son Scott Crossette (Lynne) of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren David Gentry, Sarah Gentry Schulze (Shane), Tom Gentry (Bekah), Charlie Crossette, and Katie Crossette. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadowlake Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64114 or Westminster College, 501 Westminster Blvd, Fulton, MO 65251.