Shelley Ann (Ruskin) Nass Shelley Ann (Ruskin) Nass, age 70, of Reno, NV, died on October 12, 2019. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on July 4, 2018, she battled, for over 15 months, before the beast won. The real winner, however, was Shelley because she gave no quarter valiantly undergoing three separate chemotherapy treatments, one aborted Whipple Procedure, and had been accepted into an experimental drug program at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center. She battled with ferocity and never gave up. Everyone who knew of this battle admired her gumption and determination. Time just ran out for this wonderful human being. She was a mother, sister, and wife who will be remembered by everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her only daughter, Stacey Nass, of Denver, CO, who grew up to be a loving, persistent, and brave woman. Stacey was always her mother's biggest cheerleader and vice versa. She also leaves behind her best friend and sister, Sherry Ruskin, of San Francisco, CA. They helped each other through the best of times and the worst of times. She developed a warm, loving relationship with her step-son, Jonathan Aring, of Folsom, CA and her three step-grandchildren, Morgan, Wesley, and Harrison. Shelley had cherished memories of and discussions with her sister-in-law, Barbara Murphy, of Oakland, CA. Additionally, Shelley will be remembered by many cousins in the Kansas City area. She was preceded in death by her mother, Harriet Ruskin Margolin, her father, Sam Ruskin, and her sister, Shirley Ruskin. Shelley was born, raised, and lived in the greater Kansas City area for most of her life. She attended Southwest High School and received her accounting degree from Avila College. When she retired in 2013, she was a systems analyst for Sprint in their tax department. In 2017, Shelley and her true love, soulmate, and husband of 37 years, Dave Aring, of Reno, NV moved to Reno to seek fame and fortune through one of their favorite hobbies gambling. While not quite reaching that goal, they had a fabulous time trying. She was a life-long, bleeding-heart liberal Democrat. She performed volunteer work tutoring grammar school students. She donated time and money to Planned Parenthood, Harvesters, as well as various liberal organizations. She will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, NV. Shelley requested that money to be spent on cards, flowers, etc. not be spent; but instead, donated to help liberal causes that will help all of mankind. (Comments can be made at: https://www.mountainviewmortuary.net)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019