Shelley Kathleen (Farley) Malone Shelley Kathleen (Farley) Malone, 72, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 8, 2019. She was born to the late Charles and Nadyne Farley on September 3, 1946 in Kansas City, KS. Shelley grew up in Olathe, KS and graduated from Olathe High, then Emporia State with a degree in education. She was a dedicated teacher of high school Spanish in Aurora, CO and preschool classes near Superior, NE. A loving and much loved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, she is survived by 4 children: Kelly (Carrie) Davis, Kristen Davis, Lindley (Darrell) Alston, Blair Davis; 7 grandchildren: Rece Davis, Tannah and Bryton Jones, Jathan and Jaren Alston, Sawyer and Wyatt Hauser; siblings Charles Farley, Jr. and Gay (Reuben) Leon; 1 niece and 4 nephews. Memorial donations may be sent to the at .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2019