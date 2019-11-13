|
Shelton Noel Townsend 1/1/1936 11/09/2019 Shelton ("Shep") Townsend, 83, KCMO (formerly KCK), passed away on 11/09/2019. Former teacher in KCKS and KCMO junior and senior high schools. Services are Thursday, 11/14/2019 at 10:00 am at Muehlebach, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO, with burial following at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Surviving are son, Charles Townsend (grandchildren Brandon and Bailey Townsend); son, Victor and daughter-in-law Margarita (grandchildren Jesubel Mariano, Suraya Townsend; and 4 great grandchildren); sister Ramona Whitney all of California. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to One City Café at Bishop Sullivan Center, 3936 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019