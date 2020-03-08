|
Shenandoah Lee Myers On Monday, March 2, 2020, Shenandoah Lee Myers, 48, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away surrounded by family. Shenandoah, commonly also referred to as "Doah" by those close to him, was born October 18,1971 and would grow up in the Lee's Summit community, going first to their public schools until 4th grade when he transferred to Our Lady of Presentation Catholic School and formed some dear friendships that would endure for his lifetime. From there Shenandoah would go on to Rockhurst High School where he excelled academically as part of their graduating Class of 1990. Doah attended the University of Kansas out of high school but ultimately earned a degree in .net development from Centriq Training in Leawood, KS. In his professional life he wore many hats, working in plumbing installation, plumbing supplies, inventory management, railroad work, IT development, property management, and building construction. But it was the friendships he developed and the lives he touched in his life journey that truly defined him. Shenandoah was an original, one-of-a-kind guy, from his name and his look to his quick wit (yet slowly spoken) and high intellect. Loyalty to his family and friends were at the core of the man. To the many who adored him, even his rough edges were uniquely lovable in a way that few others could pull off. As one friend said recently, "Some people try to come off as cool and genuine. Doah just was." He was a lover of quality people and had a passion for a lot of things including, but not limited to making delicious creations in the kitchen and smoking or grilling meat outdoors; playing poker amongst friends; being the lifeblood of fantasy football drafts where he honored his half Native American heritage with team names "Osage Nation" and "Osage Maximus"; playing X-Box with his nieces and nephews; gardening; cheering on Jayhawk basketball; and rabidly rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been a caretaker for his mother and father, and he was proud of and very much loved his Ali-Jo. Shenandoah is survived by his daughter, Alice Myers of Shawnee, Kansas; his parents, Dennis Hugh and Margaret Jane (Berry) Myers of Lee's Summit, Missouri; one brother, Nicholas Myers of Lee's Summit, Missouri; two sisters, Michelle Myers-Roby and husband, Denton, and Emily Myers all of Lee's Summit, Missouri; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends. Cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Wallace Funeral Home, 422 N Lake St, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080 with Matt Sanning officiating. Friends and family are encouraged to tell some of their favorite Shenandoah stories.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020