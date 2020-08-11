1/1
Sherecia Lin Taylor
Sherecia Lin Taylor Sherecia Lin Taylor Passed Aug. 5th at the age of 71. At the time of death She was surrounded by Tami Jones, her daughter, son-in-law Jeff Jones & 3 grandchildren Sky, Karson & Austin Jones. Born in Salem, IN. She grew up in Maryville, MO. She graduated NW Missouri State in Maryville, MO w/ a double masters PLUS 48 hours. After college she lived in KCMO until 2011 when she moved to Palm Harbor, FL. She Taught 30 years at NKC School District the LD & Ortho handicapped. She actually moved schools to follow & continue teaching three very special students through their education from Elem. to High School. Paul Shyrak, Kevin Pickett & Tami Henderickson. Tami Hendrickson was born w/ dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. You may remember in the late 80's she did the fundraisers throughout KC for Tami & her treatments. She thought of Kimberly Conrad/ Bowers as her daughter. She loved to feed the homeless & root for the underdog. Her grandchildren were her world. She is survived by her brother Barry Johnson, His wife Bonnie, sister Dianna (Johnson) Jones, her husband Ken Jones, nieces & nephews Clint, Rusty, Jeff, Eric & Angel Jones, Heather Beall, Brandi Jackson & Justin Johnson. She Lived, Laughed, Gave & Loved to the fullest.She is preceded by her parents Oscer & Florella Johson & older brother Charles Johnson.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
