Sherecia Lin Taylor Sherecia Lin Taylor Passed Aug. 5th at the age of 71. At the time of death She was surrounded by Tami Jones, her daughter, son-in-law Jeff Jones & 3 grandchildren Sky, Karson & Austin Jones. Born in Salem, IN. She grew up in Maryville, MO. She graduated NW Missouri State in Maryville, MO w/ a double masters PLUS 48 hours. After college she lived in KCMO until 2011 when she moved to Palm Harbor, FL. She Taught 30 years at NKC School District the LD & Ortho handicapped. She actually moved schools to follow & continue teaching three very special students through their education from Elem. to High School. Paul Shyrak, Kevin Pickett & Tami Henderickson. Tami Hendrickson was born w/ dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. You may remember in the late 80's she did the fundraisers throughout KC for Tami & her treatments. She thought of Kimberly Conrad/ Bowers as her daughter. She loved to feed the homeless & root for the underdog. Her grandchildren were her world. She is survived by her brother Barry Johnson, His wife Bonnie, sister Dianna (Johnson) Jones, her husband Ken Jones, nieces & nephews Clint, Rusty, Jeff, Eric & Angel Jones, Heather Beall, Brandi Jackson & Justin Johnson. She Lived, Laughed, Gave & Loved to the fullest.She is preceded by her parents Oscer & Florella Johson & older brother Charles Johnson.



