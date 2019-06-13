|
Sheree Marie Garrison Sheree Marie Garrison 58, formerly of Kansas City, Kansas went home to be with the Lord May 1, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas July 18, 1960. Graduated from Washington High School in 1978. Sheree had a passion for singing, riding horses, gardening and her family. She is survived by her parents Dean and Carol Garrison, 4 children Janay, Aaron, Justin and Seth, 8 grandchildren and her siblings Cindy, Kyle and Shane. Celebration of Life for family only.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019