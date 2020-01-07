|
|
Sherline Roberts Sherline Roberts, 81, of Shawnee, KS, passed away January 2, 2020. Sherline is preceded in death by her husband H. T. Roberts and her son Michael Roberts. She leaves behind her daughter Diana Baker of Overland Park, KS, her step son Terry Lynn Roberts of Maysville, MO, her sister Martha Neet of Mesa, AZ, her brother Leroy O'Neal of Alton, MO. 7 grand children and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be 2 - 3 PM Wednesday at Maple Hill Funeral Home, Graveside Service 3 PM at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020