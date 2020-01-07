Kansas City Star Obituaries
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Sherline Roberts Sherline Roberts, 81, of Shawnee, KS, passed away January 2, 2020. Sherline is preceded in death by her husband H. T. Roberts and her son Michael Roberts. She leaves behind her daughter Diana Baker of Overland Park, KS, her step son Terry Lynn Roberts of Maysville, MO, her sister Martha Neet of Mesa, AZ, her brother Leroy O'Neal of Alton, MO. 7 grand children and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be 2 - 3 PM Wednesday at Maple Hill Funeral Home, Graveside Service 3 PM at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020
