Sherry G. Wood Marvin E. Wood Sherry G. Wood, 76, Lenexa, KS, died Jan 12, 2020 at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa. Marvin E. Wood, 83, Lenexa died Sep 21, 2019 at Colonial Village, Overland Park, KS. Shared Memorial Service 11 a.m. January 23, 2020 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa. Graveside for Marvin, 2:30 pm Thursday, January 23 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Graveside for Sherry, 11am Friday, January 24 at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020