Sherry McCune It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sherry Ann McCune, on June 20, 2020. Sherry was born on March 20, 1944 to Muriel and John King. After growing up in north central Kansas, Mom moved to Kansas City and attended Avila College to became a registered nurse. She married Dale McCune in 1969 and together they raised a family. She loved her family fiercely. Mom modeled inner strength and determination until her last breath. Her servant heart instilled a deep sense of compassion and work ethic that we hope passes on for generations to come. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Sherry worked in multiple area hospitals across the KC metro over her long career in nursing. Even after retirement from full-time nursing, she volunteered regularly as a Eucharistic Minister at KU Medical Center and earned a United Way Volunteer of the Year award in 2016 for her service at Duchesne Clinic. She was active in the St. Agnes Catholic Parish community for over 50 years. Sherry is preceded in death by her son, Phil, her brother, Roy, and former husband, Dale. She was survived by her children, Debbie Lynn of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Cindy (Tim) Long, Rebecca (Marlon) McCune, Andrew McCune of Kansas City and 8 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Lee, her aunt Gertie, her uncle Gene, her brother-in-law Don (Evelyn), sister-in-laws Carol and Robin and too many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members to list. She will be missed by many. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30pm Friday, June 26th at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205. Current social distancing limits are in place. Entombment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 8300 Quivira Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas Special Olympics at https://ksso.org/individualgiving/. Condolences may be offered at: www.McGilley-Frye.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.