Shirley A. Pierce Shirley A. Pierce, 80, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, at Porter Funeral Home, Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lawrence, KS. Shirley was born May 31, 1939, in Lawrence, KS. She enjoyed home decorating, line dancing and traveling with her husband and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Mabel (Tobler) Fletcher. Shirley is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald Pierce, son Todd Pierce, Lawrence, KS, daughter Kristen Welsh, Lenexa, KS and granddaughter Riley Welsh. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019