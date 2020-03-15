|
Shirley Alice (Kling) Schaefer Aug. 2, 1934 March 3, 2020 Shirley A. (Kling) Schaefer, age 85, born in Sequim, Washington, on August 2nd, 1934, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 3rd, 2020, in Graham, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Schaefer. She is survived by their 3 daughters Karen, Sandra and Janette, and their spouses and families, including her 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. In celebration of her life a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, at 3 pm, at Cedar Springs Community Church, 25713 70th Ave. E, Graham, WA 98338.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020