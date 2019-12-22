|
Dr. Shirley Ann Bean Shirley Ann Bean, D.M.A., life-long musician and UMKC Conservatory music theory and history professor, passed away on December 18, 2019, at Saint Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, after a prolonged illness. She was born on October 30, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri. Shirley graduated from Westport High School. She was awarded an Associate of Arts degree from Kansas City Junior College in 1958; a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Kansas City in 1960; a Master of Music Theory from UMKC in 1963; and the Doctor of Musical Arts in History and Literature from UMKC in 1973. Dr. Bean was noted for her remarkable teaching at the Conservatory, for which she received many significant teaching awards. Shirley's extraordinary musical aptitude became evident at a young age. She began studying piano as a child at the Conservatory. She also studied trumpet, baritone horn, marimba, jazz piano, and jazz band arranging at Quigley's Music Studio. As a teenager, Shirley became conductor/arranger for the studio's popular All Girl Jazz Band, performing regular dance engagements in the Kansas City area. In college at the Conservatory she continued her studies on trumpet, on piano with Joanne Baker, and voice with Martha Longmire. Shirley sang in the Madrigal Singers conducted by Virginia Mackie, and in Heritage Chorale, conducted by Everet Hendricks. She also served as assistant to both conductors. As a graduate student, Shirley became the protégé of Virginia French Mackie, who greatly influenced her teaching philosophy. After graduation, she taught music in the Shawnee Mission School District. In 1969, she became a member of the UMKC Conservatory faculty, where she taught for 34 years. Dr. Bean was ultimately named chair of the Academic Studies Department. As a college professor, Dr. Bean was beloved by her students, who appreciated her ability to distill often difficult subject matter into approachable methodology. Her graduate courses of various musical periods were comprehensive including not only the music of the period, but also the contemporary art, architecture, culture, general historical events, musical instruments and performance techniques of the time. "I would rather be in teaching more than anything else. I love to teach. It's creative in a sense," she explained in a U-News interview. As a teacher, Dr. Bean had exacting standards; but she was also known for her kindness, fairness, and humor. Always positive, always encouragingDr. Bean ultimately became most remembered for her words of inspiration to students and faculty alike: "Be Brave!" In the field of musical research, her published works included an annotated edition of "The Missouri Harmony;" over 30 editions of works by 18th century composer, Marianna Martines; and research on the works of Paul Creston. Dr. Bean served several terms on the UMKC Research Board, and as President of the UMKC Conservatory Faculty. Memberships included the American Musicological Society and many other professional music organizations, Pi Kappa Lambda, Sigma Alpha Iota, UMKC Alumni Association, and Leawood United Methodist Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Erma Josephine (Weber) Bean and John Bean. She is survived by her first cousin, Larry L. McMullen, her Shih-Tzu dog, Muffy; many close friends, and hundreds of talented former music students. A private burial and graveside service will be held for family and friends at Mt. Moriah Cemetery under the direction of Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, the Rev. Howard Johnson of Leawood United Methodist Church officiating. A Memorial Concert will be presented by former Conservatory students, ensembles, and the LUMC Choir on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., Leawood United Methodist Church, 2915 W. 95th St., Leawood, KS 66206. The public is invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Shirley Ann Bean Scholarship made payable to UMKC Foundation, mailed to UMKC Conservatory, 4949 Cherry St., Rm. 413, Kansas City, MO 64110; or the Leawood United Methodist Church Legacy Fund in care of the church. The family wishes to thank Saint Luke's Hospice House for their excellent care. Full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019