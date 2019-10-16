|
Shirley Ann Elgin Shirley Ann Elgin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in her home at Parkview Heights, Garnett, Kansas surrounded by family and friends. She was born on April 23,1931 in Garnett to Anthony and Marie (Benus) Feuerborn. Shirley lived most of her life in the Kansas City, Missouri area. In 2017, she moved back to Garnett and made her home at Parkview Heights where she fell in love with the facility and staff. Shirley worked for several companies in the Kansas City area but most enjoyed her long time employment with Dr. Sam Hoeper and Dr. Sam Hoeper, Jr as an insurance clerk and office/medical assistant. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Feuerborn. She is survived by one sister, Alice Schill of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Jerry (Ellie) Feuerborn of Salina, Kansas; and one niece, Jane Serene (James Parnell) of Salina, Kansas. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett, with a luncheon immediately following at Parkview Heights. Memorials may be made to Hope and Love of the Laity Fund (H.A.L.L.), for the Scipio Hall Fund and left in care of the funeral home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019