Shirley Ann Grigsby
February 8, 1939 - November 19, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Shirley Grigsby, 81, passed away Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1939 in Garnett, KS.
She is survived by her son, Mike Grigsby of Denver, CO; daughter, Rita Grisby of Overland Park, KS; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 2 nephews, Don Lawellin of TX and Doug Lawellin of CA.
Visitation will begin at 9am, followed by a funeral service at 10am on Tues., Nov. 24 at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her name to American Heart Association
.