1/
Shirley Ann Grigsby
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Grigsby
February 8, 1939 - November 19, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Shirley Grigsby, 81, passed away Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1939 in Garnett, KS.
She is survived by her son, Mike Grigsby of Denver, CO; daughter, Rita Grisby of Overland Park, KS; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 2 nephews, Don Lawellin of TX and Doug Lawellin of CA.
Visitation will begin at 9am, followed by a funeral service at 10am on Tues., Nov. 24 at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her name to American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved