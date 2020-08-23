Shirley Ann Lee Shirley A. Lee of Kansas City, MO passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 90 due to complications from the Covid Virus. Shirley was born on September 23, 1929 in Corder, MO to Ernst and Anna (Nuttleman) Schafer. On June 4, 1950 she married Leslie Lee and there union lasted 69 years. Les passed away December 7, 2019. Shirley was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was an Avon Rep for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling and watching sports. Besides her spouse and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Ernie Schafer. Survivors are a son Paul Douglas (Candi) Lee of Kansdas City, MO; three daughters Debra Henley of Kennesaw, GA, Leslie (Brian) Lumb of Hallsville, MO and Lori (Richard) Bustamante of Kansas City, MO, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Two sisters Carol (Bob) Oetting of Charleston, IL and Sharon (John) Bobzin of Concordia, MO. Service 10:00am Tuesday August 25th Holy Cross Lutheran. Burial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2003 NE Englewood Rd KC, MO 64118. Pallbearers are Nikolaus Lee, Brian Lumb, Richard Bustamante, Justin Zimmerschied, Josh Spry and Gage Kalinowski.



