Shirley B. (Jordan) Klein Shirley B (Jordan) Klein, 93, former resident of Topeka, KS died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in North Andover, MA. She was born on September 2, 1925 to Cecil Howe Jordan and Clara Henning in Glasco, KS. Dear sister of the late Jack E. Jordan, wife of the late Max A. Klein and mother of the late Scott S. Klein. She is survived by her grandson, Harrison D. Klein, 27, of Reading, MA. Shirley graduated from Kansas State University in the class of 1947 with a degree in Medical Technology and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, Alpha Kappa chapter. As a proud Wildcat, she was a very active donor as an alumna. She was also a very passionate fan of the football team. Shirley was a season ticket holder for many years and would go to every game; even traveling to bowl games. In 2005, she moved from her home in Topeka, KS to Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA in order to be closer to her son and grandson. Shirley was an active member in Edgewood and will be remembered for working the convenience store and playing competitive bridge. Even though she was living in Massachusetts, she would never miss a KSU football game. She will be remembered as a smart, capable woman, and avid bridge player, who was a pleasure to be around. Friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Harrison during her burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester Rd., Topeka, KS. Her graveside service will begin at 11 am on Thursday July 18th. In lieu of flowers, please honor Shirley by making donations in her memory to the Kansas State University Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502-3373 or by calling 1-833-448-3578.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019