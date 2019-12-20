|
Shirley Balke Shirley Balke, 86, of Lee's Summit, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Lee's Summit, Mo. She was born on January 18, 1933 in Walker, Mo. She graduated from LSHS in 1950. She enjoyed bowling, walking on the beach and family. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Luther Balke, and a granddaughter Kendra Dey. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Dey and Keith Dey; six grandchildren: Sierra, Maeghan, Jennifer, Shelley, Steven and Danny. Eight great grandchildren: Gavin, Taylor, Cole, Lucas, Charles, Dakota, Brooklyn and Zach. Services will be held on Friday, December 27th at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Visitation at 1:30pm followed by Service at 2:00pm. Burial at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, Mo. 64063 (816) 524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 20, 2019