|
|
Shirley Irene Davis Coleman Shirley Coleman, 98, of Kansas City, Missouri died on July 9, 2019. Shirley was born in LeRoy, Kansas to Lee C. Davis and Lena Moore Davis. She was preceeded in death by a brother, Gayle Davis, and her parents. She is survived by her brother Jeff B. Davis, children Sherri Coleman Hanna (Gary) and Robyn Coleman, grandchildren Ryan Hanna (Ramie), Darci Hanna (Andrew Giessel), Ellen Walsh and four great-grandchildren. Shirley was a soloist with the Kansas City Civic Chorus and as a painter, sculptor and poet, she was also a longtime member of the Village Painters and the National League of American Pen Women. The family will gather together for a private Celebration of Life.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019