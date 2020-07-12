Shirley E. (Rivers) Wood Shirley E. (Rivers) Wood, a long-time resident of Prairie Village, KS, passed away at her son's house in Baldwin City, KS on May 25, 2020 at the age of 92, surrounded by family. Shirley is survived by her children Ron (wife Kim) of Baldwin City, KS, Brian (wife Bee) of Kingsville, MO and son-in-law Mike Dwyer of Eden Prairie, MN; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings and several nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wood and daughter Sharon (Wood) Dwyer. Shirley was born to George and Lillian (Facto) Rivers on June 29, 1927 in Saranac Lake, NY. She graduated from Saranac Lake Senior High school in 1944. She later went on to graduate from Business School. On May 28, 1953 she was united in marriage to Edward Wood in Denver, CO. The two met when she was on a ski trip in Aspen, CO. They had 3 children together and remained married until Edward's passing in 1994. Their children were raised in Prairie Village, KS, where Shirley resided in the family home for over 60 years before moving in with her son Ron in April of 2020. Shirley retired from the Johnson County, KS, Water District after 12 years of service as the Executive Administrative Assistant to the Board of Directors, a job she was very proud of. Shirley was a faithful woman who was committed to her family. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother. When Shirley was younger she had a love for athletics, even receiving an invitation to try out for the Winter Olympic Ski Team, an offer she later declined. Shirley was also a skilled piano player, avid reader and lover of all animals. The family would like to thank all of Shirley's wonderful neighbors and church family for always loving her as one of their own. Shirley will be greatly missed by her family and so many others who knew and loved her.



