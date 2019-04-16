Shirley Mallen Estes Shirley Mallen Estes, age 91, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Delmar Gardens, Lenexa, Kansas. Shirley was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 16, 1927, and spent her youth there before moving to Kansas City in 1941. She was a Northeast High School graduate in 1945, and was then employed by Trans World Airlines for 14 years. In 1954, she was married to her husband Jim Estes and they celebrated 64 years of marriage together. She was proud of her son they raised, James Todd Estes. Shirley was a long-time member of Valley View United Methodist Church in Overland Park, Kansas. She had a great compassion for all living things. A special thank-you to caregiver Carol Cook, and to Kansas City Hospice care. She is survived by her husband Jim, son Todd, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Esther and Leon Wilson, her father, Ralph Mallen, and her sister, Marilynn Walkinshaw. A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. A private family interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.

