Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Pitts Funeral Home
Highway 116 W
Braymer, MO 64624
(660) 645-2203
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lindley Pitts Funeral Home
Highway 116 W
Braymer, MO 64624
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Lindley Pitts Funeral Home
Highway 116 W
Braymer, MO 64624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Estes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Mallen) Estes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley (Mallen) Estes Obituary
Shirley Mallen Estes Shirley Mallen Estes, age 91, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Delmar Gardens, Lenexa, Kansas. Shirley was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 16, 1927, and spent her youth there before moving to Kansas City in 1941. She was a Northeast High School graduate in 1945, and was then employed by Trans World Airlines for 14 years. In 1954, she was married to her husband Jim Estes and they celebrated 64 years of marriage together. She was proud of her son they raised, James Todd Estes. Shirley was a long-time member of Valley View United Methodist Church in Overland Park, Kansas. She had a great compassion for all living things. A special thank-you to caregiver Carol Cook, and to Kansas City Hospice care. She is survived by her husband Jim, son Todd, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Esther and Leon Wilson, her father, Ralph Mallen, and her sister, Marilynn Walkinshaw. A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. A private family interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now