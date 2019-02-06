|
Shirley F. Kramer Shirley F. Kramer, 89, Overland Park, KS, died Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at the Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia Foundation. Shirley was born August 31, 1929, in Decatur, IL and had lived most of her life in the Kansas City area. She had been a network engineer for AT & T for 25 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Shirley is survived by a son, Tim Kramer and 3 grandchildren, Mason, Amelia and Gryphin Kramer. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2019