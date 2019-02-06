Home
Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley F. Kramer


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley F. Kramer Obituary
Shirley F. Kramer Shirley F. Kramer, 89, Overland Park, KS, died Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at the Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia Foundation. Shirley was born August 31, 1929, in Decatur, IL and had lived most of her life in the Kansas City area. She had been a network engineer for AT & T for 25 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Shirley is survived by a son, Tim Kramer and 3 grandchildren, Mason, Amelia and Gryphin Kramer. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.