Shirley Hufford Shirley Hufford, 87, of Kansas City, KS passed away April 7, 2019. Visitation will be 10 - 11 AM Saturday at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Graveside services following at 11 AM Saturday at Maple Hill Cemetery. She leaves behind her daughter Barbara Chapman (Jack) of Kansas City, KS, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and her sister Barbara Walters of Paola, KS,. Please visit Shirley's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019