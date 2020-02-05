|
|
Shirley J. Calhoon Shirley J. Calhoon, 85, Shawnee, KS, passed away Monday, February 3, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: White Church Christian Church, 2200 N. 85th St. Kansas City, KS 66109. Shirley was born June 23, 1934, in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Samuel and Mildred Matthews. Shirley was a lifelong area resident graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1952. She worked for General Motors before going to work for the KCK Board of Education, where she met her husband Charles. They were married on September 18, 1954. Shirley was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church and later White Church Christian Church. She was active in the CWF at the Church and volunteered at the food kitchen for many years. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2002. She is survived by her children, Karen and husband Gary Mitchell, Julie and husband Tom Hutton, Kevin and wife Danielle Calhoon, grandchildren, Lauren (Kevin) Butorac, Erin (Mitch) Hoyt, Sarah (Grant) Christianson, Kathryn Hutton, Sam Hutton, Charlie Calhoon, Libby Calhoon, and 2 great grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Butorac. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020