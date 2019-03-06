|
|
Shirley Jean Clough Shirley Jean Clough, 77, of Kansas City, MO passed away on March 3, 2019 at Brookdale. Shirley was born on June 27, 1941 in Kansas City, MO. She was a Systems Analyst for the USDA's cotton program for 35 years. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Gurden Samuel Clough, Sr. and Josephine Prike Clough, her great-great nephew Connor Voigt. She is survived by her brother G. Samuel Clough, her nieces: Jody (John) Jardes, Sandy Howell and Lisa Clough. Her dear friend Jerrianne Clough. Her seven great-nephews, two great-nieces, five great-great nephews and one great-great niece. She is also survived by her companion of 40+ years, Horace Gorton, his son Brad Gorton, his daughter Catherine Romano and her daughter Alexandra Romano. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, March 8 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019