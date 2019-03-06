Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
For more information about
Shirley Clough
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Clough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean Clough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Jean Clough Obituary
Shirley Jean Clough Shirley Jean Clough, 77, of Kansas City, MO passed away on March 3, 2019 at Brookdale. Shirley was born on June 27, 1941 in Kansas City, MO. She was a Systems Analyst for the USDA's cotton program for 35 years. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Gurden Samuel Clough, Sr. and Josephine Prike Clough, her great-great nephew Connor Voigt. She is survived by her brother G. Samuel Clough, her nieces: Jody (John) Jardes, Sandy Howell and Lisa Clough. Her dear friend Jerrianne Clough. Her seven great-nephews, two great-nieces, five great-great nephews and one great-great niece. She is also survived by her companion of 40+ years, Horace Gorton, his son Brad Gorton, his daughter Catherine Romano and her daughter Alexandra Romano. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, March 8 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now