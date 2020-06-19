Shirley Jean (Marshall) Cope Shirley Jean (Marshall) Cope, 71, died peacefully on 17 June, 2020. Shirley was born on 27 August, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to Riley Marshall and Julia Kanabel. She married Lavern Dean Cope, 2 September 1966. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children: Juli (David) Whittaker and Preston Cope; her grandchildren Alicia and Timothy Whittaker, and her siblings Betty McMillin and Kathy (Jim) Phillips. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. The family would like to thank the hospital staff at St Luke's Northland and St. Luke's Plaza Hospital for their efforts and care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 19, 2020.