|
|
Shirley Jean John Shirley Jean John, 85, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. A visitation will be from 1-2:00 PM with Funeral Services at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 16, at Nall Avenue Baptist Church, 6701 Nall Avenue Prairie Village, KS 66208. Burial at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. Donations may be made to the church in Shirley's name. Shirley was born February 11, 1934, in Holden, MO. She loved playing Tennis, Bridge, crossword puzzles, and game shows. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Betty DeBarry, Jerry Peck, Carol Johnson, and Donna Tyler. She is survived by George John, 3 children: Mitch (Anne) Kniffin, Denver, CO, Leslie (Craig) Hartman, Altamont, KS, Cyd (Gert) Kumi, Anderson, IL, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019