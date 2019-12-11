|
|
Shirley Jean Thomas Shirley Jean Thomas (formerly Johnson) age 72 of Roeland Park KS passed away on 12/5/19 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Shirley is survived by her husband Richard Thomas, her brother Gary Johnson and children, her children Kyle Kerr, Michael (Mickey) Kerr, Rebecca Barman, Daniel Thomas, Kathryn Thomas and Benjamin Thomas. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Bella Kerr, Hannah Ogden, Harper Barman and her dog Lexi. She was preceded in death by her parents Jay Oliver Johnson and Ruth Irene Wrinkle, her half-brother Jerry McCoy, her dear friend "peanuts" and her dogs or her "babies" as she lovingly called them, especially her special baby Lizzie. Visitation services will be at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home/Chapel on Tuesday Dec. 17th at 10am with memorial to follow at 11am. Services will be located at 10507 Holmes Road KCMO 64131 Flowers/sympathies can be sent to Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road KCMO 64131
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019