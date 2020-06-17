Shirley Jo Agrusa
Shirley Jo Agrusa Shirley Jo (Montesano) Agrusa, 72, of Lee's Summit, passed away June 12th, 2020. Shirley is a 1966 graduate of Northeast High School, and a graduate of CMSU and Columbia College. She started her career at Bank of Jacomo (now Central Bank) in 1979, serving as VP of PR and Marketing and was a branch manager at several locations until her retirement in 2013. Shirley was a member of Abundant Life Church. She loved her bible study class, traveling, MU football games, preparing Italian family meals and baking delicious Italian cookies, which she shared with everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marie Montesano. Survivors include her significant other, Dennis Painter of the home; daughters Andrea (John) Cathey of Columbia, MO, and Natalie Wells of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren Madalynn (Tony) Million of Columbia, MO and Drew Davis, of Blue Springs, MO; and many beloved extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held 9:30 am, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Park Lawn Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 10:30 am, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn 523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
