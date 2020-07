Shirley Jo Miner passed away July 20, 2020. Services: 1pm, July 27, First Southern Baptist Church, 2701 W 8th St., Coffeyville. Visitation: 4-6 pm, July 26, Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel, 2405 Woodland, Coffeyville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store