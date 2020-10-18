Shirley Kanter
September 11, 1925 - October 9, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Shirley G. Kanter, 95, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at Village Shalom. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of one's choice
.
Shirley was born on September 11, 1925 in Kansas City, MO as a surprise to the late Samuel and Anna Ida (Weitzman) Eagles. She grew up in the Kansas City area, graduating from Central High School where she was voted the prettiest, but if you asked her, she was the most popular.
With her husband, Joseph, she raised 3 sons. Joseph and Shirley had a beautiful, loving marriage and loved traveling around the world together. She was a former member of Beth Shalom Synagogue and Kol Ami Synagogue. Shirley and Joseph were proud supporters of numerous Jewish causes. She also spent time volunteering at Research Hospital and the Jewish Home for the Aged.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, Scott Kanter and sisters: Gladys Kahn and Laura Rodis.
She is survived by her sons: Gary Kanter and Neal Kanter (Paula).
