1/
Shirley Kanter
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Kanter
September 11, 1925 - October 9, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Shirley G. Kanter, 95, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at Village Shalom. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of one's choice.
Shirley was born on September 11, 1925 in Kansas City, MO as a surprise to the late Samuel and Anna Ida (Weitzman) Eagles. She grew up in the Kansas City area, graduating from Central High School where she was voted the prettiest, but if you asked her, she was the most popular.
With her husband, Joseph, she raised 3 sons. Joseph and Shirley had a beautiful, loving marriage and loved traveling around the world together. She was a former member of Beth Shalom Synagogue and Kol Ami Synagogue. Shirley and Joseph were proud supporters of numerous Jewish causes. She also spent time volunteering at Research Hospital and the Jewish Home for the Aged.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, Scott Kanter and sisters: Gladys Kahn and Laura Rodis.
She is survived by her sons: Gary Kanter and Neal Kanter (Paula).
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved