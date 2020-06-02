Shirley Katherine Smith Shirley Katherine Smith was born November 17, 1934 in Linneus, MO to Agnes (Rottman) and Harold Bradley. She attended school in Carrollton, MO where she won awards in taking shorthand, and graduated from High School there. Shirley also learned to ride horses and became a life-long fan of the American Saddlebred. Shirley owned and showed Saddlebred horses for many years. Her work as a secretary ranged from the Fisher Body division of General Motors assembly plant in Kansas City, Missouri to a courtroom deputy for 23 years in the Federal Court, Western District of Missouri. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Blue Springs, MO, where she volunteered one day per week in the Office. Shirley went to her Heavenly Home on May 29, 2020 after a brief stay in Piedmont Health Care Center in Piedmont, AL. She leaves behind one son David and his wife Donna (Kerns) of Anniston, AL, a special friend Marvin Rinne of Blue Springs, MO, one cousin Koral Ford of Carrollton, MO, and many friends in the greater Kansas City area. Shirley's beloved poodle Marley will live out her life with Donna and David. Memorial Donations may be made to AARDA.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.