Shirley Kent

April 8, 1937 - August 23, 2020

Fremont, California - Shirley Ann (Edwards) Kent, known as Ann Kent, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at age 83 at Windsor Park Care Center of Fremont in Fremont, California. She is now safely in the presence of God, and her Lord, Jesus Christ. Ann will be remembered as a kind, fun and socially-engaging woman. She was especially known as a very loving mother and grandmother.

Ann was the daughter of Walter & Cleora Edwards of Tina, Missouri. After attending the University of Missouri, Ann was married in 1958 to Wendel Kent. The couple were blessed with four children and six grandchildren. In 1970, Wendel and Ann moved their family from Kansas City, Kansas to Castle Rock, Colorado, where Ann focused on raising their children. Ann would later become a successful real estate agent, specializing in farms and ranch property.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, three sisters and former spouse Wendel Kent.

She is survived by sons Mark Reed and wife Kim, Brad Charles, Patrick Glenn and wife Andra, and daughter Anne Marie Wickstrom and husband James; she is survived by her grandchildren Evan and Ella Kent, Gracie Schweizer and Aidan Kent, and Owen and Ivy Wickstrom; and sister Maxine Mosher.

A memorial service along with a scattering of her ashes at sea will be held off the coast of Monterey, California, near one of Ann's favorite places and former residence.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store