Shirley L. Carignan Shirley Louise (Miller) Carignan, 83, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away June 14, 2019. She was born April 26, 1936, in Howard County, MO. Shirley leaves her husband of 63 years, Martin; and daughter, Kelly Carignan. Shirley's family members are very grateful for the wonderful care she received at Kansas City Hospice House. Private graveside services will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019
