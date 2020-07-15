1/
Shirley M. Peters
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Peters Shirley Marie (King) Peters, 90, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2020, at her home in Independence, MO. She was born April 14, 1930, in Independence, MO, one of six children of George Walter and Ethel Pearl (Hanson) King. Along with her parents and five siblings, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joe Peters; son, Steve Peters; and grandson, Bill Peters. Shirley worked as a school secretary in the Kansas City School District for 20 years and had been a member and served as an officer of MAEOP. She was a devoted Christian and member of Graceway Church. Survivors include her daughters, Joanie Welch (Terry) and Joyce Hartig (Clayton); grandchildren, Kristen Wickstrom, Michael Welch, Scott Peters (Pinky) and Matthew Peters (Jo Ellen); eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the City Union Mission. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved