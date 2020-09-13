1/1
Shirley Marie Ramey
1925 - 2020
Shirley Marie Ramey May 3, 1925 Sept. 3, 2020 Shirley passed away in Leawood, KS on September 3, 2020. She was born in Northeast Kansas City, Missouri to Christopher Smith and Lois (Delancey) Smith on May 3, 1925. Her two older brothers, Delancey and Robert, preceded her in death. In 1942, she married Owen G. Ramey who died in 2011. Shirley is survived by their children, Daniel (Bonnie) of Overland Park, KS and Pamela (William) of Centennial, CO; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley was a very strong woman. She could always get things done and people knew they could count on her for help. She volunteered for many years at KU Medical Center and St Lukes South Hospital. She interpreted for the deaf community (both of her parents were deaf from childhood). She and Owen were both very active in the Methodist church, at Old Mission and Church of the Resurrection. They volunteered at food banks, soup kitchens, elections and wherever someone needed service. Shirley is interned next to Owen at the Memorial Garden at the Church of the Resurrection. A celebration of her life will be held when the pandemic subsides. If you would like to honor her memory, please perform a random act of kindness for someone. Remembrances may be left at www.kccremation.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
