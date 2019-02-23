Shirley Marie (Slater) Wing Shirley Marie (Slater) Wing, age 85 of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the home of her daughter. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri; burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Carrollton, Missouri. Mrs. Wing was born Shirley Marie Slater, on Monday, July 3, 1933, in Bosworth, Missouri. She was the youngest of three children born to Carl and Pearl Marie Helm Slater. She was a member of the Bosworth Christian Church and graduated from Bosworth High School in 1951. Shirley and Robert Elden Wing were married on August 16, 1952, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was employed by Business Men's Assurance for thirty-five years, retiring in 1987. Shirley is survived by her loving family, daughter, Karla (Robert) Ragland, of Independence, Missouri, daughter, Kathy (Jerry) Hendricks, of Grain Valley, Missouri; sister, Mary Louise Godinez, of Independence, Missouri; brother, John Kay Slater, of Fresno, California; grandchildren, Jamie, Justin, Lindsey, Kara, Melinda, and Clint; step-grandchildren, Amy, Jeff, and Matt; three great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert who passed away on April 6, 2013; and her parents, Carl and Pearl Slater. For those wishing to honor Shirley with a memorial gift, the family suggests contributions to the Bosworth Christian Church. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633. Please share your condolences with the family by visiting www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com and click on the obituaries link.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary