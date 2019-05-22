|
Shirley Nadine Reese Heaven needed an Angel, so on May 15, 2019, Shirley Nadine Reese was called home. Shirley was born on June 3rd, 1936 in Cope, Colorado to Ramon and Naida Shaffer. She was the older sister to brother, Ron Shaffer. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Richard Reese. She was the proud Mother and Grandmother to her three surviving children: Darren (Valerie) Reese, Piper Reese Jasso and Kristin (Matt) Swain; grandchildren: Adam Reese, Kennedy Jasso, Sawyer Jasso, Connor Swain and Jake Swain. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019