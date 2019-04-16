Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Rach Obituary
Shirley Rach Shirley Rach, 88, passed away April 13, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM, service 2 PM, on Wednesday, April 17, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. She was born August 8, 1930 to Harry and Myrtle Wagner in Deer Creek, MN. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Jason. She is survived by her husband, Wallace; son, Brent Rach (Renee); daughters, Penny Carlson (Greg) and Cyndi Prudden (Tim); grandchildren, April (wife of Jason), Jessi Heitlandt (Jason), Brandon (Alicia), Matthew (McKenzie), and Brett (McKenzie); great grandchildren, Hunter, Cole, Caleb, Kincade, Mason, and Logan. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
Download Now