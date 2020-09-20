Shirley Young Brown Lammers Shirley Brown Lammers died peacefully September 13, 2020 at her daughter's home in Sacramento, CA. Born June 17, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to Thea Louise White and Robert Lee Young, she graduated from Manual High School. Shirley's career as a graphic artist spanned 30 years. She was an active volunteer with the Nelson- Atkins Gallery and the New Theater Guild. Shirley was an unabashed Democrat and a member of the Jackson County Young Democrats where she met politically active Richard H. Brown. With her marriage to Richard came 2 daughters Stephanie Kay and Valerie Ann. Shirley and Richard had 28 unforgettable years together when Richard died on August 23, 1992. After 7 years of widowhood, Shirley met and married Henry P. Lammers a man with a keen sense of humor and a love for fishing and birding. He brought 4 adult children to the marriage Ann, Amy, Abby and Peter. Her life was enriched by grandchildren and great grandchildren. She joined Stephanie and her family in California after the passing of her beloved Henry on December 19, 2018. Donations can be sent in her name to the Parkinson Foundation 8900 State Line Rd, #320, Leawood, KS 66206. A private memorial will be held in Sacramento, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store