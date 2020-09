Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirlianne "Smathers" Gardetti Shirlianne "Smathers" Gardetti, 96, formerly of San Mateo, CA passed at Foxwood Springs on Sept. 4, 2020 . She was born on July 15, 1924 in Missouri. Neptune Society Cremation.



