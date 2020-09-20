Sibyl Augusta Hayden Sibyl Hayden, 93, of Mission, KS passed away on September 11th, 2020. She was born in Iantha, MO on August 28th, 1927 to Otis and Clara Moores. Sibyl was very active with the NE Johnson County Republican Woman's Group and Safe Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Smith Hatfield and Leslie Smith; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
.