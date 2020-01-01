|
Sidney R. Rufty Sidney R. Rufty, 87, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. He worked as a Locomotive Engineer for Chicago Northwestern Railroad and Odessa Auto Auction. He is survived by his spouse of 54 years Patricia Hammann Rufty; son, Jeffery Rufty; daughter Jana (Chris) Fossinger; three grandchildren & four great- grandchildren. A visitation will be on Sat., Jan 4, 2020, from 9:30am-10:30am, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39 th St., Indep. A graveside service will be at 2pm Sat., Jan. 4, in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Meta, MO. A special thanks to the doctors and hospital staff of St. Joseph Medical Center for their care.Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com (Arr: Speaks 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020