Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Liberty United Methodist Church
1001 Sunset Avenue
Liberty, MO
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty United Methodist Church
Interment
Following Services
Glenridge Cemetery.
Sidney Ray Silvey Sr. Sidney Ray Silvey, Sr., 87, a 60-year Liberty, MO, resident, passed away February 10, 2020, at Oxford Grand at Shoal Creek, with family at his side. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Ray's life at 11:00 am, on Monday, February 17, at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Avenue, Liberty. Interment with military honors will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Honor Flight Network of Kansas City, P.O. Box 46718, Kansas City, MO 64188 (honorflightkc.org) or Encompass Hospice, 943 NE Columbus Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086 (encompasscares.org). Ray was born January 23, 1933, in Kansas City, MO, the only child of Herschel Ray and Gladys Marie (Sousley) Silvey. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until receiving honorable discharge in April, 1955. Ray was united in marriage to Donna Lee Young on August 19, 1955, in Rocky River, OH. His 35-year career at Ford Motor Company began in Cleveland, OH. After working a few months at Ford, Ray and Donna moved to the Kansas City area in 1955, and he continued work at the Claycomo plant. Ray was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and the UAW. Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Sidney Ray Silvey, Jr. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Donna; daughter, Pamela Morris (Gary); daughter-in-law, Kelle Silvey; granddaughters, Nicole Morris, Katie Vavak (Zachary), Melinda Buckner (Forrest) and Kristen Silvey; great granddaughters, Adaline and Raylyn Vavak; as well as other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020
