Simon Maxwell Simon Maxwell, 68, passed away March 11 after a long illness. An alumnus of Central Missouri State University and UMKC, Simon worked as an administrator for DeVry and Baker Universities. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests donations in Simon's name to Missouri's Department of Conservation Heritage Foundation, PO Box 366, Jefferson City, MO, 65102. You may view a longer obituary and leave words of condolences at www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
