Skyla F. Reed Skyla F. Reed passed away August 22, 2020 at the home and is survived by husband of fifty years, Bruce P. Reed. She had two children, Michelle M. Jones and Michael A. Reed, five grandchildren; Tiffany Reed, Britny Jones, Trevor Reed, Dalton Reed, and Danny Davis. Three great grandchildren; Mariel O. Ray, Laila L. Zavala, and Deklen A. Jones., as well as a brother Michael O. Bailey and sister-in-law Charmaine Bailey. Skyla lived a good life with many friends. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700



