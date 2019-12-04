|
|
Sofia Caroline Richards Sofia Caroline Richards, passed away Nov. 24, 2019 at her home in Grandview, MO. Sofia was born May 15, 1931 in Auburn, NY to Vincent Joseph Kijowski and Sophia Marie Askmindt. Sofia was the youngest of 6 children. Sofia married Carl H. Richards Jr. Feb. 7, 1953. They moved to the K.C. area and became lifelong residents. Sofia enjoyed working outside the home and playing contract Bridge, as well as cooking and caring for her family. Sofia was preceded in death by her husband, her 3 sisters and 2 brothers, and a grandson. Sofia is survived by her 3 children; Carl H. Richards III, Earl L. Richards, Lisa M. Brisbin, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Please contact Funeral Home for service information.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019