Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sofia Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sofia Caroline Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sofia Caroline Richards Obituary
Sofia Caroline Richards Sofia Caroline Richards, passed away Nov. 24, 2019 at her home in Grandview, MO. Sofia was born May 15, 1931 in Auburn, NY to Vincent Joseph Kijowski and Sophia Marie Askmindt. Sofia was the youngest of 6 children. Sofia married Carl H. Richards Jr. Feb. 7, 1953. They moved to the K.C. area and became lifelong residents. Sofia enjoyed working outside the home and playing contract Bridge, as well as cooking and caring for her family. Sofia was preceded in death by her husband, her 3 sisters and 2 brothers, and a grandson. Sofia is survived by her 3 children; Carl H. Richards III, Earl L. Richards, Lisa M. Brisbin, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Please contact Funeral Home for service information.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sofia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -