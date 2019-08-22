|
Dr. Solomon Batnitzky passed away on August 21, 2019 in Leawood, KS at the age of 78. Dr. Batnitzky had a long, esteemed career as a physician and professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he specialized in Neuroradiology and served as Chair of the Department of Radiology and the first Arch W. Templeton Distinguished Professor of Radiology. He is survived by his wife, Mickey Batnitzky, his three daughters and sons-in-law, Leora Batnitzky (Robert Lebeau), Ilana Batnitzky (Glenn Nadaner), Adina Batnitzky (Avi Spiegel), his eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Gabriel, and Eli Lebeau, Harry, Pearl and Dashiell Nadaner, Lilia and Louisa Spiegel, and his brother-in-law Leon Nitsun. He is predeceased by his parents, Jonathan and Chaya Batnitzky, his sister, Rachel, and his sister-in-law Ruth Nitsun. Sol was born on the last day of 1940 in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he attended the King David School and received his bachelor of medicine and surgery and his masters of medicine in diagnostic radiology at the University of Witwatersrand. His many interests and hobbies, included, but were certainly not limited to, classical music, opera, art, Judaica, stamps, magic, trivia, unique X-rays, wildlife, and world travel. Above all, Sol was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, and community. Funeral will take place at 2pm on August 22 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, K.C., MO 64131. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Chai Lifeline, 151 W. 30th St, NY, NY 10001 or Brookdale Hospice, 5401 College Boulevard, Suite 111, Overland Park, KS 66211. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-52121).
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 22, 2019